Murder House Flip Will Make Social Distancing Easy For True Crime Lovers

The new streaming service just debuted the first trailer for their grisly home renovation show Murder House Flip, and it’s pretty exciting if you’re into true crime and house flipping.
“This is where the bodies were buried?” one of the show’s hosts, Joelle Uzyel, asks a homeowner in the trailer.
“Yeah, there were seven bodies total,” the owner replies, also telling Uzyel and her co-host, Mikel Welch, that there was “still an aura that there was something here.”
In case it’s not clear from talk of dead bodies and spirits looming beneath the floorboards, Murder House Flip is set to take on “the country’s most infamous homes: the ones known for mysterious murders committed behind their walls.”
So, in other words, expect things to get pretty dark and pretty deep in 10 minutes or less. And don’t be surprised if they find a couple of body parts and murder weapons lying around — as seen in the trailer.
“Murder and makeover don’t usually go together, but this isn’t just about design,” Uzyel says. “We need to give the space new life and energy.”
Quibi previously said that a cast of experts including forensic specialists and spiritual healers would assist Uzyel and Welch with the renovations, flipping them from “morbid to marvelous.”
