How Netflix Is Helping The Hollywood Community During Coronavirus

Though most of the money will go to “the hardest hit workers on our own productions around the world,” Sarandos said that $15 million will be spent to aid “the broader film and television industry.” That money will be spent on “third parties and non-profits providing emergency relief to out-of-work crew and cast in the countries where we have a large production base,” such as the SAG-AFTRA Covid-19 Disaster Fund, the Motion Picture and Television Fund and the Actors Fund Emergency Assistance in the US.