Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Talk About Adjusting To A “New Normal” Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Ineye Komonibo
PHoto: Samir Hussein/WireImage.
As the coronavirus spreads across the globe, it has forced millions of people to hole up in their respective homes to minimize the rate of infection. It’s been a tough adjustment for all of us — I’ve been inside for almost 10 days straight, and I’m up the walls — but we’re doing what we can to “flatten the curve” of COVID-19. Taking note of the current state of the world, royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have some much needed self-care advice to get you through this rough patch.
In the days since completing their last official duty as senior members of the Royal Family, Harry and Meghan have been getting used to their new private citizen lifestyle. Unfortunately, that bliss was likely interrupted by the public panic surrounding the coronavirus, which has now infected over 200,000 people around the world. Hours ago, the royal couple shared a lengthy post on Instagram aimed at promoting emotional stability in a time of stress and anxiety.
"Our emotional well-being is challenged everyday whether we realise it or not, but our lives are usually filled with distractions," Harry and Meghan captioned a simple image. "Now with constantly changing COVID coverage, we are all adjusting to this new normal and the feelings that come with it."
"But here’s the good thing (because right now we need to hear good things, right?): Yes, there is isolation and physical distancing, but there doesn’t have to be loneliness."
The couple shared links to a number of organizations designed to connect people to help with the feelings of loneliness that any of their 11 million followers may be feeling due to the government-mandated social distancing. Physical distance is a key part of limiting the spread of the pandemic, but thankfully, we live in a time where technology can help us stay connected. You don't have to be lonely just because you're alone.
"If there is someone you know and are worried about, your text may be the thing that saves their life," Harry and Meghan concluded.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
