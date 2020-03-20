It’s in this moment that I realize Ryan’s not just a dude who effed up: He’s someone who made a calculated decision not only to cheat on his girlfriend, but to attempt to win back her trust by lying to her about the severity of his betrayal. This whole time, as he promised to work harder to be the boyfriend she deserved, Ryan was making sure he had the best possible chance of being forgiven for his actions, even though Jane never really knew what she was forgiving him for.