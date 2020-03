Music can really set the tone for something, and the soundtrack for Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere just screams “late 1990s.” The sounds of the series are overflowing with Alanis Morissette, Liz Phair, and Lauryn Hill, but those aren’t the only two powerful singers we hear. Mia Warren (Kerry Washington) definitely has her own soundtrack, full of soulful singers like Nina Simone and Aretha Franklin who set the mood for her — and only heighten her story as her life begins to slowly unravel.