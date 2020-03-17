Vanessa Hudgens Walks Back On That Insensitive Coronavirus Remark

Vanessa Hudgens wants to clear the air on her controversial coronavirus comments, claiming that the words she spoke in an Instagram Live from Monday were “taken out of context” by some fans.
Fans accused Hudgens of having a casual attitude towards the seriousness of the coronavirus in her Monday Instagram Live. In the video, Hudgens called the coronavirus spread potentially lasting until July — something that President Donald Trump stated is a possibility in a recent press conference — “bullshit.”
“I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?” Hudgens said.
Though Hudgens did not directly apologize for the comments, nor explain how they were "taken out of context," she did assure fans that she is staying inside and social distancing in a Tuesday Instagram story.
“It’s a crazy time. It’s a crazy, crazy time, and I’m at home and in lockdown and that’s what I hope you guys are doing too. In full quarantine and staying safe and sane,” Hudgens shared in her Tuesday Instagram Story, adding that she doesn’t “take this situation lightly.”
“I am home, so stay inside y’all,” Hudgens concluded.
Hudgens is just one of many stars imploring their fans to stay away from one another. Taylor Swift shared on Instagram the necessity for self-isolation at this time, while Ariana Grande called going out right now “selfish.” Hilary Duff asked “asshole millennials” to stay home to “stop killing old people.”
As the spread of coronavirus continues and people take to social media to express their thoughts, it seems inevitable that there will be mixed messaging from celebrities over how to conduct ourselves in this pandemic. A reminder, however, that the CDC website is the place to go for vital news — not Hudgens’ Instagram Live.
Refinery29 reached out to Hudgens for comment.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
