The Met Gala Has Been Indefinitely Postponed

According to Vogue , the final call came down to New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo’s announcement this morning that no gatherings with over 50 people in attendance were to take place for the next eight weeks. Governors from New Jersey and Connecticut made the same decision. The Met decided, according to a museum spokesperson, that "in deference to this guidance, all programs and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed.” And since the Gala famously takes every year on the First Monday in May — this year’s engagement was set to take place on the 4th of the month — it too had to be pushed.