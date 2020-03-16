What got me hooked on this subject in the beginning was the very precarious situation that all the family members were in. These were people who were not sex workers themselves, but had close relationships with all of the victims. And when those people disappeared, you know, nobody seemed to care. They never signed up for this, but they had to become advocates and champions of their lost loved ones because for years, nobody listened. And then suddenly, when the bodies were found, they got tied up in a serial killer case and everybody, including people like Nancy Grace was beating a path to their door. And that was both exhilarating and troubling for them. They were happy to finally be getting attention but terrified that it would lead to nothing. And then finally they saw their daughters and sisters being dragged through the mud and blamed for their own deaths and that forced them to become advocates for overlooked and objectified and vilified sex workers.