Katie Porter Explaining Coronavirus Testing Costs On A White Board Is A Mood

Porter’s advocacy comes on the heels of massive testing shortages in the U.S. Americans who suspect they may have coronavirus report being unable to access testing, and being shuffled around between their primary care doctors, emergency rooms, the Department of Health, and never receiving answers. Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz were able to procure 58 tests in a matter of hours and the Boston Celtics have said they are testing every player, as well. Two Trump allies were able to get tested despite showing no symptoms