Katie Porter Is Fine With Republicans Having Nightmares About Her

One of the first heroes to emerge from the U.S. coronavirus outbreak is California Rep. Katie Porter. In early March, she and her white erase board went viral after she brilliantly took down the heads of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during a congressional hearing and made sure they vowed to pay for COVID-19 testing . Now, in a new interview with Samantha Bee, it looks like the freshman congresswoman will be raising more hell in the months to come.