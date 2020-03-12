Brooklinen’s New Weighted Comforter Is The Security Blanket We Need

We always look forward to product launches from our favorite brands. But, when the new good in question has a particularly timely drop? Well, that's when we actually get excited. Today, Brooklinen released its first-ever weighted comforter — just in time to provide the literal security blanket that we could all use right about now.
The weighted comforter, although similar to the weighted blanket, is crafted in a more encompassing size range (from Twin to California King) and comes equipped with loops for securing inside your go-to duvet cover (for easier removal when washing). The DTC brand describes its new bedding creation as crafted to capture the sensation of comfort with, "a little extra weight designed to feel like a warm hug." This relaxing effect is achieved through a 400-thread count sateen cotton shell with an interior quilted layer that's filled with weighted glass microbeads. Available in options starting at 15 pounds and ending at 40 pounds, Brooklinen recommends selecting a comforter that makes up around 10% of your body weight (and sizing up if you're in between).
We're already planning to test this new good firsthand in order to find out which of the intended benefits it actually delivers on (from stress relief to more restful sleep and improved levels of comfort all around), so stay tuned. And in the meantime: the brand is currently offering 10% off sitewide (discount applied at checkout) for the next 10 hours and counting — if you're looking to snag yourself that warm hug with a discount.
