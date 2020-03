Brooklinen’s New Weighted Comforter Is The Security Blanket We Need

The weighted comforter, although similar to the weighted blanket , is crafted in a more encompassing size range (from Twin to California King) and comes equipped with loops for securing inside your go-to duvet cover (for easier removal when washing). The DTC brand describes its new bedding creation as crafted to capture the sensation of comfort with, "a little extra weight designed to feel like a warm hug." This relaxing effect is achieved through a 400-thread count sateen cotton shell with an interior quilted layer that's filled with weighted glass microbeads. Available in options starting at 15 pounds and ending at 40 pounds, Brooklinen recommends selecting a comforter that makes up around 10% of your body weight (and sizing up if you're in between).