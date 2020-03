Trump then referred to it as a “foreign virus” — a note that stands to perpetuate the racism and xenophobia the right wing has used when talking about the virus — and placed a 30-day ban on travel from Europe (European Union leaders have said they disapprove of this decision ). He also said he convinced insurance providers to waive all copayments for coronavirus treatment, only later to clarify that he meant co-pays would be waived for tests but not treatment. He also recommended stopping nonessential visits to homes that care for the elderly, who are the most vulnerable.