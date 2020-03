Everything You Need To Know About Working From Home During Coronavirus

At the very least, the threat of future outbreaks could spur us to rethink how we arrange our physical work spaces. The city of Beijing is currently requiring all workers to be seated at least a meter apart from one another and requiring companies to have only half their staff come in at a given time. How will coworking spaces, which have seen huge growth and popularity in recent years, be impacted? How will the sudden isolation change our communication and collaboration styles? Will we start checking our emails and even more frequently? There are plenty of questions about how coronavirus can impact the future of work, some more serious and urgent than others. What’s certain is that the outbreak is forcing us to confront whether the way we’ve been working is actually working for us.