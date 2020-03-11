Charli D’Amelio Used Her TikTok Fame To Help Dads Like Jimmy Fallon

In the exclusive clip, D’Amelio takes her dance moves wide-screen, standing center-stage as Fallon holds up cue cards for each type of dance that's been made popular on the app. There's the "Say So" dance, which is typically accompanied by Doja Cat's song of the same name, as well as ones like "Get Up," "Spooky Scary Skeleton," and "Get Busy." Each one seems to get increasingly complicated, but in the end there is one that both a Gen-Zer and a dad can do: the foot shake.