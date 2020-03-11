Charli D’Amelio Used Her TikTok Fame To Help Dads Like Jimmy Fallon

Charli D’Amelio is breaking out of your phone screen and onto your TV. The 15-year-old TikTok star and Hype House member already got a seal of approval from the fashion industry while attending fashion week, and tonight she’s making her first late night appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. However, she knows that many of you viewers think TikTok is just for the youth, so in an exclusive clip from the appearance, she’s reaching out to a demographic sorely missing on TikTok: dads. Specifically, Jimmy Fallon.
D’Amelio got famous on TikTok in 2019 thanks to her rendition of dances like “Renegade,” originally created by Jalaiah Harmon, and now has 34.8 million followers and counting. She often collaborates with fellow Hype House members Addison Rae and sister Dixie, but tonight she’s working with a whole new generation.
In the exclusive clip, D’Amelio takes her dance moves wide-screen, standing center-stage as Fallon holds up cue cards for each type of dance that's been made popular on the app. There's the "Say So" dance, which is typically accompanied by Doja Cat's song of the same name, as well as ones like "Get Up," "Spooky Scary Skeleton," and "Get Busy." Each one seems to get increasingly complicated, but in the end there is one that both a Gen-Zer and a dad can do: the foot shake.
Does appearing on The Tonight Show mean Charli D'Amelio has finally become mainstream famous? Or is Jimmy Fallon now technically a famous TikTok creator? Watch the clip below to decide.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs tonight at 11:35 p.m. EST on NBC.
