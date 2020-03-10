Coronavirus Is Coming For The Bachelor

Even The Bachelor — a magical, make-believe world in which people get engaged after two months and a son talks extremely openly about his sex life with his mom and brother on live television — isn't immune from COVID-19, or Coronavirus. Peter Weber's season of the long-running series ends tonight, and ABC will be damned if they let Coronavirus stop it. According to TMZ, those who attended last night's live taping were required to sign a COVID-19 disclosure form to ensure no one in the audience had been exposed to the virus, and the audience tonight should expect the same.
"We are asking all guests to confirm they have not traveled within the past three weeks to or through a location that has been deemed 'Level 3' by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control," the form, obtained by TMZ, reads.
In a statement to Vulture, Warner Bros stressed that “these new and temporary precautionary measures have been put in place out of an abundance of caution and out of concern for the health and safety of our guests and staff.”
Apparently, those who have recently traveled to or through places like Italy, Iran, and China will have to sit out the show, but can exchange the tickets for a later date. Part two of Peter Weber's finale airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
