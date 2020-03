Coronavirus Is Coming For The Bachelor

Even The Bachelor — a magical, make-believe world in which people get engaged after two months and a son talks extremely openly about his sex life with his mom and brother on live television — isn't immune from COVID-19, or Coronavirus . Peter Weber's season of the long-running series ends tonight, and ABC will be damned if they let Coronavirus stop it. According to TMZ , those who attended last night's live taping were required to sign a COVID-19 disclosure form to ensure no one in the audience had been exposed to the virus, and the audience tonight should expect the same.