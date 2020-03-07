Selena Gomez’s First Kiss With Dylan Sprouse Was The “Worst Day” Of Her Life

Seems like Selena Gomez’s first kiss wasn’t such a Suite Life. In a recent interview, Gomez dished to The Kelly Clarkson Show about her childhood crush on Suite Life of Zack and Cody co-star Cole Sprouse.
“I thought we were gonna be together one day,” said Gomez about her enduring crush. “Then I guest-starred on the show, but I kissed his brother and I didn’t get to kiss him.”
Gomez guest-starred in the episode “A Midsummer’s Nightmare,” where she played Cody’s (Cole Sprouse) girlfriend. But what sounds like the perfect TV encounter ended poorly for Gomez. During practice for the school play, her character Gwen was forced to kiss Zack (Dylan Sprouse) instead. To top things off, it was Gomez’s very first kiss — on-camera for the entire world to see.
“It was the worst day of my life,” said Gomez, who after being cast in a Suite Life spin-off that never aired, was subsequently rewarded with an iconic Disney Channel show of her very own, Wizards of Waverly Place. This isn’t the first time Gomez has shared her awkward first kiss story. The singer opened up to Twist magazine about the encounter early in her Disney Channel fame, saying, “I actually leaned in to kiss him, and I had my eyes closed a little too early and I ended up missing, like, half of his lips.”
Gomez took this trip down memory lane after visiting her childhood home in Grand Prairie, TX. While she visits every year, on her last trip, she was able to enter the house for the first time, leading to some pretty awesome finds. The singer posted a video to Instagram, showing the world just how committed her 11-year-old self was to her future with Cole Sprouse.
While this isn’t the first time Gomez has opened up about relationship drama, it only highlights how much Gomez has grown through her career. After her return to the spotlight, Gomez struck gold, with “Lose You To Love Me” earning the singer her first No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Released early in January 2020, Rare, her third studio album, also earned Gomez her first No.1 spot on the Billboard Artist 100 chart, and a new way forward as an artist.
