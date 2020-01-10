Selena Gomez Describes What It’s Like To Date As A Celebrity & It Sounds Awful

If you want a glimpse into Selena Gomez's past couple of years, her new album Rare has all the tea you could ever want, but the singer spilled even more to Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Beats 1 on Apple Music. The singer didn't name names when talking about dating as a celebrity, but she did get candid about the experience in a way you'd never expect.
Gomez's high-profile relationships have been with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, and aside from her brief 2017 reunion with Bieber, her dating life has been either quite or private ever since. However, it's easy to understand why.
"It is so cliché. Everyone dates everyone," she told host Zane Lowe. "It always seems to be within a little bubble and it's because it's safe, right? You're wanting someone to understand what you're going through. You're almost wanting a counterpart of creativity as well and it's interesting and fun."
But with two people in the spotlight sharing the same love story, things can get murky.
"Whether you admit it or not you end up having a relationship for people and not even for yourself," she said. "There's almost this point where, Oh, we're making it known that we're together. You just need to decide within our world if it's for you or is it for show?"
That's probably why Gomez has decided to focus on herself. The last song on Rare, "A Sweeter Place," explains the decision perfectly.
"You'll really wanna know where I've been all this time / So lemme tell ya / Ooh, got two feet on the ground and felt what real is like / What it was like / Livin' out of the scene, out in the wild / Learnin' to breathe," the lyrics read. "Up in the clouds, far from the crowds / I can't believe I can be loud / Holdin' hands with the darkness and knowin' my heart is allowed / Allowed."
Watch the interview below.
