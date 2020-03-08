Some Spring Forward Memes To Make Up For The Hour We Lost

Time is objective but so is a sense of humor. We're pairing them together so that you can mourn the loss of the first hour in spring with a laugh.
In November, we "fall back," and turn our clocks back an hour (or blissfully sleep through the time change thanks to modern technology) to adjust for daylight saving time. But today, we spring forward.
Sure, we "lose" an hour. But we gain so much more: more sunlight, more warmth, more juicy fruit, more days spent in the park. In short, this is one of the many glorious signs that spring is coming. So yes, we will include some frantic memes about lost time and clocks. But we will also feature some memes to get you excited for the next season to come, including TikTok's robust Call Me By Your Name content, which at this point has about 300,000 posts in its honor.