These Mission-Driven Beauty Brands Are Doing International Women’s Day Right

In 2020, it’s never been more important to support women. Sadly, that won’t be in the form of casting a vote for Elizabeth Warren for president, but there are still plenty of ways to show up for female empowerment — including with your wallet.Shopping for skin care and makeup is likely something you do year-round, but come March, our purchases can actually mean something more than dewier skin or rosier cheeks. International Women's Day on March 8 has emerged as an occasion to support charitable causes benefitting women worldwide (not that we ever need a reason to do exactly that).