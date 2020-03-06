These Mission-Driven Beauty Brands Are Doing International Women’s Day Right

In 2020, it’s never been more important to support women. Sadly, that won’t be in the form of casting a vote for Elizabeth Warren for president, but there are still plenty of ways to show up for female empowerment — including with your wallet.
Shopping for skin care and makeup is likely something you do year-round, but come March, our purchases can actually mean something more than dewier skin or rosier cheeks. International Women's Day on March 8 has emerged as an occasion to support charitable causes benefitting women worldwide (not that we ever need a reason to do exactly that).
From getting free professional headshots to make your LinkedIn profile shine to shopping female-founded beauty brands, here are 12 ways to celebrate IWD and Women's History Month while also treating yourself to some beauty R&R.
