SoulCycle’s At-Home Streaming Bike Is Finally Here

Beginning March 13, 2020, an early release of the Variis app will be made available to Equinox members as part of a phased market rollout, included with their membership. The app will also be available for $40 per monthto those who purchase the SoulCycle at-home bike, which is available for pre-order on March 13 for $2,500 (the price includes five in-studio SoulCycle classes, shipping, and handling). As of right now, the price for a standalone subscription to the app, without a gym membership or bike,has not yet been determined.