Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Her Breast Augmentation For The First Time

Filter? Chrissy Teigen doesn't have one. Whether she's opening up about being fired from modeling jobs or the most-used emoji in her iPhone, the mother-of-two has no qualms about sharing parts of her life with the public. In a new interview with Glamour UK, Teigen added another fresh page to her open book, sharing the story behind her breast augmentation for the very first time.
"Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old," she told the magazine. "It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies, and they fill up with milk and deflate, and now I am screwed." Teigen admitted that, while she once loved her "filled-out" breasts, she now wishes she could reverse the procedure. "I want them out now," she said. "But when you have kids you think about [the risks] of surgery, and I think, 'This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.'"
This isn't the first time Teigen has shared her experience with plastic surgery: Back in 2017, she opened up to Refinery29 about having gotten liposuction under her arms. "I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things. It's a big secret, but I don't care. It was nine years ago or so," she told us.
The model hopes that her openness about the subject helps change the conversation around beauty standards and body image. "Everyone filters their shit, edits, or Facetunes, so you forget what normal faces or bodies look like," she says. "It's not fair, and it makes you jealous of other people's bodies. It's lying to people by omission."
