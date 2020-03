After Hillary’s failed presidential bid, she wrote a book called What Happened. In it, she addresses the multiple sexual assault allegations against Bill, though only vaguely: Paula Jones said that Clinton sexually harassed her when she worked for the Arkansas Industrial Development Commission in 1991; Kathleen Willey said he assaulted her when she was a volunteer at the White House in 1993; and Juanita Broaddrick says that Clinton raped her when she was volunteering for his Arkansas gubernatorial campaign in 1978. Clinton has denied all these allegations. “There were times that I was deeply unsure about whether our marriage could or should survive,” Hillary wrote . “But on those days, I asked myself the questions that mattered most to me: Do I still love him? And can I still be in this marriage without becoming unrecognizable to myself — twisted by anger, resentment, or remoteness? The answers were always yes. So I kept going.”