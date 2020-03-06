Welcome to March, TV fans.
Last week's flood of new Netflix content was packed with must-see after must-see, like the return of Altered Carbon and the premiere of the streaming service’s first-ever African series, Queen Sono. This week is a little more relaxed — although there are still quite a few bingeable series and movies hitting your favorite streaming platform.
As Netflix’s new Top 10 feature could tell you, Love Is Blind is still the internet’s hottest show thanks to the new reunion special. Besides a glimpse into Jessica Batten and Amber Pike’s long-awaited confrontation, Netflix also has a new movie staring Black Panther bae Winston Duke, a short film just in time for International Women’s Day, and lots of intense international content.
There’s even some stand-up comedy tailor-made for people offended by Pete Davidson’s special last week. The weekend — starting with Friday, March 6 — is looking busy.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.