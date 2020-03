So far, every season of The Masked Singer has had one contestant who energizes the crowd and puts on a spectacle that floord the panel. In the first season, it was Donny Osmond as the Peacock. Wayne Brady took over in season 2 as the Fox, and he won the show. And now, it season 3's hype man may just be The Masked Singer's Frog, who I’m pretty sure hasn’t stopped dancing since he first glided onto the stage. He isn’t the most impressive singer, but his stage presence and moves make him a top contender. He could go all the way, but I don’t think viewers will have to wait that long to figure out who is hopping around the stage. The Frog isn’t trying too hard to disguise his voice which makes me pretty certain I know his true identity.