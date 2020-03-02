The Bachelor alum appeared on today’s episode of Good Morning America to share the good news with the world, all smiles as she announced the start of her journey for true love. For anyone who’s been paying attention to the Bachelorette rumors swirling about who would take up the mantle for the upcoming season of the show, Clare may have seemed like a random choice, but she’s actually the exact pivot that the dating franchise needs right now. Unlike the bachelors and bachelorettes of recent years, Clare skews on the older side; the Sacramento native is 38-years-old. That means that we can probably expect a totally different type of dating experience on her season of The Bachelorette. We're on our grown woman shit, ladies!
Though Clare was just announced as the lead, ABC sure isn’t wasting any time. Filming for her run on the show is slated to begin on Friday March 13, according to insider Reality Steve. Not exactly the luckiest date to set off on a journey to find true love, but hey — it’s not my love life.
There are also reports that Clare is open to love of all ages. For her, age isn't really a dealbreaker, unlike, say, Jessica on Love Is Blind.
"I've been known to date younger guys," she told GMA's Lara Spencer. "I'm wondering if they're ready for me, for my age. I feel like that would be more of an issue than me with them. I feel so much younger at heart than my actual age."
Clare’s season could also potentially be thrown off by a surprising health risk: the coronavirus. As the virus continues to spread around the global, the number of countries that Clare and her paramours can travel to in the later weeks of the season has dwindled exponentially, leaving the group’s options for a romantic adventure very limited, to say the least.
We have quite a bit of time before watching Clare find love on the show — Peter Weber's season has two more weeks left before we find out who his mom was begging him to run after, and The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart is set to follow that revelation. Based on previous seasons, it's safe to say we'll see Clare and her roses later this year in May, so you have plenty of time to prepare for The Bachelorette to head off into a whole new direction.
