This New Rumor About The Next Bachelorette Could Fix This Season’s Biggest Problem

For those that didn’t see, this was the rumor that was posted on a FB Fan Page last night. I have no idea who this person is, why they’re reporting it, or if it’s even true. This was the first I’d heard of it. Guess we’ll see. pic.twitter.com/EJyteyN2JZ— RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 27, 2020
Here’s my opinion on Clare IF she does end up being the “Bachelorette.” Yes, it’s random. And yes, she’s not on anyone’s radar really. But 1) that gives them major shock value 2) gives them some1 older and 3) it kinda puts her as a combination of being the female Arie & Nick— RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 27, 2020
This show is all about who has a story they can sell to their audience. And Clare no doubt has a story. Not saying it’s any better or worse than someone else’s story. I’m just saying I can see where they’re going if it does end up being her.— RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 27, 2020