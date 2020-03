Loved The Devil Wears Prada? Brace Yourself For Kiernan Shipka & Ross Butler’s Next Series

The drama will center around a young assistant named Lou ( Shipka ) who works for Hollywood studio head Joyce Holt (Diane Kruger), who is trying to acquire the movie rights to a best-selling author’s books (Erika Alexander). The women of this series will give us power struggles, BDE, and breaking glass ceiling energy all the while (hopefully) giving us Devil Wears Prada -level monologues and a bruising look into the world of being an assistant in Hollywood.