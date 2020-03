Altered Carbon’s Protectorate Is Based On This IRL Thing — With An Evil Twist

To some, though, the Protectorate is seen as an evil intergalactic empire. This includes Altered Carbon’s space-traveling supersoldier and chameleon Takeshi Kovacs , now played by Anthony Mackie after taking over for Joel Kinnaman in season 2, which is set 30 years after the first season. He’s still trying to stop Protectorate from making immortality available only to the rich elite, known as “Meths,” the top 1% of the 1%. But, he’s also trying to solve the mystery of who is killing off the people of his home planet, Harlan’s World.