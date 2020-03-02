Shiann’s Post-Bachelor Lifestyle Has Paradise Written All Over It

View this post on Instagram

Tbh, I still do not understand...🥀 😂 but really, thank you to EVERYONE who has reached out to me with such kind words. This journey to finding my partner in crime was not easy. It’s insanely difficult to be open and vulnerable in an environment where you don’t know wtf is going on. But I wore my heart on my sleeve, was nothing but myself & I am more than grateful for this experience. Thank you to @bachelorabc for giving me the opportunity to fight for Peter’s heart. And an utmost thank you to @pilot_pete for being such a gem, taking this journey so seriously, and being so amazing. I forever wish you nothing but the best. I have no doubt I’ll find my person, he’s out there I know it👀❤️ @bachelorabc #thebachelor