Shiann’s Post-Bachelor Lifestyle Has Paradise Written All Over It

Peter Weber has made one thing clear during his Bachelor season: He loves drama. So, it's no surprise that some of his calmer contestants didn't get much screen time. For instance, Bachelor contestant Shiann Lewis, who was sent home during episode 5. But while she didn't make it far on the show or have much of a connection with Pilot Pete, Shiann has really been thriving since she stopped filming, and she has a new group of friends from Bachelor seasons past.
First, just to refresh yourself on Shiann, she was one of the Bachelor contestants who was annoyed that she wasn't getting enough time with Peter, starting on night one. Normally, these contestants just need to get down to business and go talk to the Bachelor, but this season, it actually was hard to have time with Peter because he was participating in drama in every direction. Shiann sort of faded into the background for much of her time on the show, and, in fact, her most compelling moment came when she was leaving. "I really want you to be aware of some people,” Shiann told Peter on her way out. “Sometimes what you’re seeing is not really who they are, okay?”
Somehow, this didn't come up again. Possibly, because Peter was tired from all that Alayah Benavidez investigating he did. But now, Shiann will get the chance to expand on her warning for Peter during The Women Tell All. Plus, she'll get to use her time there as an audition for Bachelor in Paradise, if that's her thing.
And judging by who she's hanging out with recently, it wouldn't be a surprise if she has her sights set on Mexico. On February 23, Shiann posted an Instagram of herself poolside at the Mondrian Los Angeles with her fellow contestant Tammy Ly, and BiP alums Demi Burnett, Katie Morton, and Onyeka Ehie (above). It seems that the event may have been related to Demi's 25th birthday celebrations, which happened the same weekend as the Women Tell All filming. Shiann captioned the pic, "If you know, you know." To which I say: I don't know, but would like to find out should you like to share with the class, Shiann.
Aside from hanging out with new Bachelor buddies in LA, Shiann also took a trip to Cancún post-Bachelor to celebrate turning 28. After being on a TV show in which she had to compete against 30 other women for one dude's time, she should celebrate herself on a beach.
Shiann might not have been a big presence on the show, but she's still grateful for her time on The Bachelor. As she wrote in a reflective Instagram post, "It’s insanely difficult to be open and vulnerable in an environment where you don’t know wtf is going on. But I wore my heart on my sleeve, was nothing but myself & I am more than grateful for this experience." She added, "I have no doubt I’ll find my person, he’s out there I know it."
Could that person be out there on a beach after having participated on The Bachelorette himself?
