It’s the night date that really drives home how manipulative Peter can be. During dinner, the Bachelor grills Hannah on why she believes she is prepared to be his wife. After demanding to hear Hannah’s “goals” — already a microscope-level examination Peter hasn’t subject anyone else to, according to footage — and quizzing her on past relationships he asks a series of questions that sound like traps. “Why do you feel like… Do you 100% feel like this is what you want?” he says. “You are 100% ready? You do? How are you so confident that this is what you want?” Hannah is left surprised by the intensity of Peter’s questions, but tries to field them as best she can. Peter responds by leaving her alone at the table.

