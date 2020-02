"I struggled with talking about this because I didn’t want it to be a part of my narrative, but I am a black woman," Normani told Rolling Stone in a candid interview , choosing her words carefully. As many of the Black female entertainers before her had done, she took the high road, choosing not to comment. Like Beyoncé and countless other Black women in the industry, Normani wasn't going to clap back — instead, her work would be her defense.