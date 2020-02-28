Bernie Sanders: “Drag Your Friends Kicking & Screaming To The Polling Booth”

But in an age when women's reproductive rights are continually threatened, there is so much more to be done, Sanders told her. "Everybody knows that women's reproductive rights are under massive assault all across this country," he said. "Right-wing Republicans who have this mantra that they believe in small government — 'We're going to deregulate corporations, they can pollute all they want!' ... Oh, by the way, you're a woman? Well, we're going to tell every woman in America what she can do with her own body. That is profound hypocrisy, it disgusts me very much." If elected president, he said he would do everything in his power to "significantly increase funding for Planned Parenthood."