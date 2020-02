What makes a city one of the best for jobs? The study looked at hiring opportunity (a ratio of job openings to population), cost of living, and job satisfaction equally to find out. All the cities in the top 10 have an average job satisfaction rating between 3.3 to 3.5 out of 5. Glassdoor’s methodology also compared the median home value as a metric of how far your money goes in that city. So while in NYC with you might command a six-figure salary, the median home value in the Big Apple, according to Zillow, is $649,026. Earning the median base salary of Raleigh ($55,252) would be like earning $138,832 in Manhattan, according to Bankrate’s cost of living calculator . Half of the top 10 are cities in the midwest, where several cities have been experiencing an increase in population and major economic growth in recent years. Ahead, these are the 10 best cities for finding your next job.