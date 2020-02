Although six women testified before the jury, the statute of limitations allowed for only five official charges for Weinstein stemming from accusations made by two women in particular: Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann. For each of the two more serious charges of predatory sexual assault that Weinstein faced, a third woman, former Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra , also took the stand to help prosecutors establish that Weinstein had committed prior sex crimes in the same vein. This surmounted in the charge of "predatory" sexual assault, which Weinstein was not held accountable for in the final verdict. Charges of predatory sexual assault are handed down in combination with charges of rape or criminal sexual act in the first degree.