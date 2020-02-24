Hollywood Voices React To Landmark Guilty Harvey Weinstein Verdict

Today’s verdict is a significant and long-overdue step towards justice for women who have, for years, silently shouldered workplace sexual harassment and assault without recourse. WIF extends its most heartfelt gratitude and support to the Silence Breakers who have heroically endured so much throughout this trial. We trust that this conviction will set a precedent so that perpetrators of sexual assault and harassment—no matter how powerful—will now be unable to escape the criminal consequences of their predatory behavior. For nearly five decades WIF has worked to combat inequity in entertainment and we will continue to innovate new ways to ensure safety, and bring about parity in all areas of the screen industries. We encourage anyone who has experienced sexual harassment or misconduct while working in entertainment, and needs support, to call the WIF Help Line at 855.WIF.LINE.