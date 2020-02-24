Hollywood Voices React To Landmark Guilty Harvey Weinstein Verdict

20 years ago, Harvey told me when a woman says the sex wasn’t consensual, “Sometimes you have to write a check.“ Turns out sometimes you have to go to prison.— Kim Masters (@kimmasters) February 24, 2020
Don’t forget- Harvey Weinstein faces four more charges in Los Angeles. This is just the beginning of holding him accountable. https://t.co/BY3nNxmwNt— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) February 24, 2020
"I'm Harvey Weinstein-- you know what I can do."— jodikantor (@jodikantor) February 24, 2020
Weinstein, whose signature throughout forty years of allegations was lack of accountability, has been declared guilty on two counts.
Gratitude to the brave women who’ve testified and to the jury for seeing through the dirty tactics of the defense .we will change the laws in the future so that rape victims are heard and not discredited and so that it’s easier for people to report their rapes— Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) February 24, 2020
The beginning of #justice. More to come, my sisters. #weinsteinguilty— Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) February 24, 2020
Right now Harvey Weinstein is on his way to prison. These are the women who put him away...— Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) February 24, 2020
Mimi Haleyi
Jessica Mann
Annabella Sciorra
Dawn Dunning
Lauren Young
Tarale Wulff
Today’s outcome in Harvey Weinstein’s New York trial is the result of the decisions of multiple women to come forward to journalists and to prosecutors at great personal cost and risk. Please keep those women in your thoughts today.— Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) February 24, 2020