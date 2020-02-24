Story from Entertainment News

Hollywood Voices React To Landmark Guilty Harvey Weinstein Verdict

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images.
For the first time in decades, the over 80 women who accused movie producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and misconduct are seeing justice. The 67-year-old was found guilty of two out of five charges in a New York City courthouse today: sexual assault in the first degree, in regards to the testimony of former Project Runway production assistant Miriam Haley, as well as rape in the third degree, per the testimony of actress Jessica Mann. He was acquitted of the most serious charges of predatory sexual assault. Weinstein has denied all accusations of nonconsensual sex. Today, the industry celebrates the end of his influence, the proven power of #MeToo, and the dawn of a new era.
With the producer now facing 25 years in prison, an example has been set for the rest of Hollywood. Weinstein was not the only powerful figure accused of misconduct during the 2017 reckoning, but his guilty verdict will also hopefully serve as the first domino of justice. Time's Up emphasized this notion a statement released after the news broke:
“This trial — and the jury’s decision today — marks a new era of justice, not just for the Silence Breakers, who spoke out at great personal risk, but for all survivors of harassment, abuse, and assault at work. We owe a debt of gratitude to Mimi Haleyi, Jessica Mann, Annabella Sciorra, Dawn Dunning, Tarale Wulff, and Lauren Young and all the Silence Breakers for their bravery and resolve as they faced this man in court. We continue to believe them — all of them — and continue to be in solidarity with them.
“The jury’s verdict sends a powerful message to the world of just how much progress has been made since the Weinstein Silence Breakers ignited an unstoppable movement. In two short years, TIME’S UP helped pass new laws to help survivors achieve justice, helped thousands of individuals take on harassers and abusers in court, and changed the game when it comes to how matters of safety and equity in the workplace are understood.  
“While we celebrate this historic moment, our fight to fix the broken system that has allowed serial abusers like Harvey Weinstein to abuse women in the first place continues. Abusers everywhere and the powerful forces that protect them should be on notice: There’s no going back.”
Kirsten Schaffer, Executive Director of Women In Film Los Angeles, also released a statement:
Today’s verdict is a significant and long-overdue step towards justice for women who have, for years, silently shouldered workplace sexual harassment and assault without recourse. WIF extends its most heartfelt gratitude and support to the Silence Breakers who have heroically endured so much throughout this trial. We trust that this conviction will set a precedent so that perpetrators of sexual assault and harassment—no matter how powerful—will now be unable to escape the criminal consequences of their predatory behavior. For nearly five decades WIF has worked to combat inequity in entertainment and we will continue to innovate new ways to ensure safety, and bring about parity in all areas of the screen industries. We encourage anyone who has experienced sexual harassment or misconduct while working in entertainment, and needs support, to call the WIF Help Line at 855.WIF.LINE.
Other industry figures reacted on Twitter:
This is a developing story.
