Kiernan Shipka Dropped A Huge Hint That Sabrina Part 4 Will Have A Riverdale Crossover

The teens of Baxter High are headed to Riverdale. Wait. Or is it the teens of Riverdale High are headed to Greendale? Oh, for hell’s sake, either way Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka just dropped a major hint that Part 4 will include the Riverdale crossover we have all been waiting for.
The CAOS cast has been hard at work in Vancouver filming Part 4 of the Netflix series and Shipka took over the show’s Instagram account, for what appears to be the final weekend of shooting. In addition to answering fan questions on Stories and sharing Nabrina content, Shipka also shared a photo of herself posing with KJ Apa and Casey Cott. Yeah, otherwise known as Archie and Kevin from Riverdale.
Advertisement
“Riverdale is a big, scary place…” Shipka captioned the photo. Hmm. Is that just a reference to being caught between two large, muscular guys? Or a hint that something is brewing in the Archieverse that isn’t a Hilda recipe?
Now, to play heaven’s advocate for a second: Riverdale and CAOS both film in Vancouver. So this could just be a case of the stars simply bumping into each other as they head to their respective shooting locations.
Or that could be just what the Dark Lord wants us to think. And the fact that Riverdale and another Archieverse show, Katy Keene, recently crossed over, maybe teen melodrama genius and creator of both shows Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is finally giving fans what they want.
I mean, Sabrina already went to Riverdale once in Part 3, and given how underwhelming that trip was, another one — where she actually interacts with Archie, Veronica, Betty, and co. — is practically owed to viewers.
Advertisement