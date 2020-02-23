Blue Ivy Carter Just Won Her Second Award For Songwriting — & She’s Only 8

Blue Ivy Carter, shusher of Beyoncé, skilled bidder at auctions, and now a two-time award-winning songwriter. Yes, two.
The eldest heir to the Carter throne made history on Saturday night, as she won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration for "Brown Skin Girl," her collaboration with Beyoncé, Saint Jhn, and Wizkid off the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift. In 2019, Blue Ivy won the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award at the Soul Train Awards for the same song.
Beyoncé released The Lion King: The Gift alongside the release of the live-action remake of The Lion King last summer, in which she voiced Nala. “Brown Skin Girl” quickly became a fan favorite thanks to its lyrics celebrating the beauty of dark skin and earned a spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Blue Ivy sung on the intro and outro, in addition to being credited as a songwriter.
When I was eight, I was lucky if my mom let me sing in the back seat of the car. And here Blue Ivy is racking up awards and proving that she just might be a Black Bill Gates in the making herself.
“Congratulations BLUE IVY on your NAACP award last night for singing and writing on ‘Brown Skin Girl’ from the Album The Gift,” Lawson wrote. “The youngest artist to win a major award. Grandma is soo proud of you 8 years old!!!! You are giving all the beautiful little brown girls a voice.” We can’t help but agree.
Watch out, Beyoncé. There’s obviously another B coming for that queen title.
