Royals No More: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Officially Drop The Term

Meghan and Prince Harry previously planned to trademark the name Sussex Royal , covering “printed content such as magazines and greeting cards, clothing, charitable fundraising, and management, as well as educational and social care services including emotional support groups,” according to The Guardian. They also filed for a trademark of the term “Sussex Royal the Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” Now, the Sussex Royal site reports that the “standard trademarking requests as done for The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have been removed.”