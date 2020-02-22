Royals No More: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Officially Drop The Term

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family now includes dropping the Sussex Royal title from their future non-profit work, according to an official statement from the Sussex Royal website.
Meghan and Prince Harry will “develop a new way to effect change and complement the efforts made by so many excellent foundations globally,” as opposed to starting a foundation of their own. Due to “specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal,’ the couple’s future non-profit work will no longer use the “Royal” or “Sussex Royal” in its branding, according to the Sussex Royal website.
Meghan and Prince Harry previously planned to trademark the name Sussex Royal, covering “printed content such as magazines and greeting cards, clothing, charitable fundraising, and management, as well as educational and social care services including emotional support groups,” according to The Guardian. They also filed for a trademark of the term “Sussex Royal the Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” Now, the Sussex Royal site reports that the “standard trademarking requests as done for The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have been removed.”
The couple appears to be distancing themselves completely from the “royal” term.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020,” reads the site.
Meghan and Prince Harry announced in 2019 that they would transition to becoming financially independent and work on charitable causes outside of the royal family. In doing so, they also dropped their HRH titles. The couple, who are parents to son Archie, are reportedly seeking a new home outside of the United Kingdom. Meghan is reportedly doing voiceover work with Disney, the proceeds from which she will donate to Elephants Without Borders.
The lack of title in their future charitable endeavours is just one more way Meghan and Prince Harry are carving their own path, sans the assistance of the royal family — even in name.
