Inside The Exclusive Community Where Kim & Kanye Just Purchased Property

The clubhouse's design was inspired by Addison Mizner, an American resort architect known for his Mediterranean Revival and Spanish Colonial Revival styles. While that's fitting for this desert landscape, the clubhouse's aesthetic is definitely a far cry from West's preferred wabi-sabi style . But based on the many virtual tours we've gotten of Kanye and Kim's main house , their Madison Club home will probably have its own pool, gym, an impressive playroom for the kids, and a chef's kitchen complete with a personal chef who specializes in plant-based cooking. In other words, they probably won't have much need to spend time at this aesthetically off-brand clubhouse.