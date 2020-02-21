Inside The Exclusive Community Where Kim & Kanye Just Purchased Property

Those who follow pop culture are likely well-acquainted with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's uber-minimalist homebase in Hidden Hills, California. Soon, however, the couple could have a new house to customize. Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Times reported that Kim and Kanye purchased an undeveloped home site in the Coachella Valley.
According to the L.A. Times, the purchase was made at the end of 2019, and the property cost $6.3 million. Kim and Kanye's new land is located inside La Quinta's Madison Club community. In addition to the fact that the property is super close to Kris Jenner's Coachella Valley mansion and land owned by Kylie Jenner, the Kardashian-Wests were likely drawn to the area because of the many amenities the Madison Club has to offer.
According to the Madison Club's website, it's "the most exclusive private residential community in La Quinta," and fancies itself a "modern interpretation of California’s classic old-line country clubs." Unsurprisingly, the community includes a sprawling, state-of-the-art golf course, as well as a clubhouse that includes a fitness center, spa, game room, dining room, and private movie theater.
The clubhouse's design was inspired by Addison Mizner, an American resort architect known for his Mediterranean Revival and Spanish Colonial Revival styles. While that's fitting for this desert landscape, the clubhouse's aesthetic is definitely a far cry from West's preferred wabi-sabi style. But based on the many virtual tours we've gotten of Kanye and Kim's main house, their Madison Club home will probably have its own pool, gym, an impressive playroom for the kids, and a chef's kitchen complete with a personal chef who specializes in plant-based cooking. In other words, they probably won't have much need to spend time at this aesthetically off-brand clubhouse.
The Madison Club also offers residents a Wellness & Outdoor Pursuits program. Through it, they have access to yoga, pilates, personal training, and even life coaching. The program also includes hiking, tennis, biking, horseback riding, and more in and around the areas surrounding the community, which just so happen to be gorgeous. This could be Kim and Kanye's new tranquil escape. It is, after all, a lot closer to L.A. than their Wyoming compound.
