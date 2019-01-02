Welcome to A-Listed, where we take you inside the mansions, shacks, apartments and houses (remember that elementary school game, MASH?) of Hollywood's elite. Okay, fine, so there are probably not going to be too many shacks in the mix. What there will be, however, are hefty price tags, eccentric decor, insane swimming pools, and occasionally, some tabloid-worthy gossip about your favorite celebs.
It's a new year, which means countless new opportunities for celebrities to make us swoon with their sprawling estates, spotless penthouses, and spacious vacation homes. While Kim and Kanye are starting 2019 off with a new Miami apartment (not to mention a baby announcement), Matt Damon is setting real estate records for his Brooklyn pad. Read on for more, plus house gossip about Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova, and Kristen Wiig.