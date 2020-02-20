Someone Tell Ariana Grande: The First Wives Cast Is Getting Back Together

The First Wives Club may have never scored that sequel, but the cast is getting for the next best thing. Diane Keaton, Bette Midler, and Goldie Hawn are reuniting for another film, and this time around, they’ll play the first, second, and third wives of the same man, according to Variety.
Titled Family Jewels, the new movie takes place during Christmastime. The characters played by Keaton, Midler, and Hawn are forced to spend the holidays together after their mutual ex-husband dies in a department store.
It will be the first time the women will share the big screen in 24 years. The First Wives Club, which gained a cult following after its 1996 releases, centered on three recently reunited friends from college who decide to get revenge on the husbands who left them for younger women. Ultimately, they find something sweeter than revenge: renewed female friendship.
References to the First Wives Club have permeated pop culture recently: A TV series adaptation of the film was just renewed on BET+ for a second season. It stars Michelle Buteau, Jill Scott, and Ryan Michelle Bathe as a new trio of women seeking vengeance.
On The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2018, Ariana Grande performed her then-new single “Thank U, Next” with Victoria Monét and Tayla Parx in white suits, a clear nod to the trio’s performance of “You Don’t Own Me” at the end of The First Wives Club.
It isn’t the first time that the original First Wives Club planned on getting together for a new movie. Hawn, Midler, and Keaton were previously attached to a Netflix movie about a pop group that reunited after decades apart. Unfortunately for everyone involved, it “didn’t work out,” Hawn told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.
"The script was flawed and no one was able to really fix it, and everybody decided to let it go,” she added.
Thank u, next reunion movie, please.
