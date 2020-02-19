How To Get Benefit’s Best-Selling Roller Lash Mascara For 50% Off Today

Even if you find unofficial "national days" completely pointless, you have to admit the occasional urge to partake in them — because who doesn't want discounted pizza on National Pizza Day, or a reason to grab a glass of Riesling with a friend after work on National Drink Wine Day? Not to mention the opportunity to shop sales you won't see any other time of year, like today's National Lash Day sale from Benefit Cosmetics.
For one day only (February 19), the brand has slashed the price of one its bestselling mascaras in half. Using the code "HAPPYLASHDAY" on the Benefit site will get you 50% off a tube of Roller Lash Curling Mascara, which brings it down to the sweet price of $12.50 (originally $25).
The highly-rated, beauty editor-approved mascara isn't just a must-have for its pink-and-black packaging, designed to look like a vintage hot roller: It's also beloved for its curling power and conditioning benefits, thanks to nourishing pro-vitamin B5 and serine.
In the event that the mascara sells out on the brand's website (and it very well may), retailers including Sephora and HSN are also partaking in the major sale by offering the same mascara for half-off with no code necessary. And with that, we're now officially the kind of people that celebrate National Lash Day.
