Katie Holmes On Why Mothers Are The Perfect Horror Movie Characters

The titular character in Brahms: The Boy II is an eerily lifelike porcelain doll with dark brown hair, bright green eyes, and — for some inexplicable reason — the fashion sense of a college literature professor. Brahms and his tiny suits may be the reason people show up to the theater, but it’s Katie Holmes who is this horror sequel’s real star. On the heels of comedic roles in Steven Soderbergh’s Logan Lucky and Michael Caine movie Dear Dictator — as well as her work as the star, producer, and director of 2016 drama All We Had — Holmes portrays a mother named Liza whose son Jude (Christopher Convery) is in peril following his discovery of Brahms, a doll whose evil is so great, it fuels a horror franchise.