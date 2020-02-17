Justin Bieber Says Goodbye To His Mustache, Maybe For The Sake Of His Marriage

On Sunday night, Bieber shaved off his mustache for all of Instagram to see. He shared a video of himself taking a razor to the mustache on his stories as the Rolling Stones’ “Miss You” played — perhaps as a message to his wife, Hailey? Or, more literally, as an ode to the ‘stache? He later posted a new clean-shaven selfie on his feed with the words, “Baby face BIEB.”
“I shaved,” Bieber captioned the photo, followed by a promise that this was not the last we’d seen of the mustache. “MUSTASHIO went on holiday, but he will be back in due time.”
He might want to think twice, though — baby-face Bieb has quite a few fans, including his wife, who was the muse for much of his new album, Changes. “Yeeeeee,” she commented under his mustache-free selfie, followed by a heart-eyed emoji.
Bieber’s mother, Pattie Mallette, also chimed in. “Ya praise God,” she commented on the photo.
The mustache has been the subject of conversation among fans, especially in the lead-up to the release of Changes. In one recent viral moment, Bieber appeared on the popular Instagram account @dudewithsign, where he posed with Seth (the titular dude with sign). Seth held up a sign reading, “Justin shave your mustache,” while Bieber held another that simply said, “No.”
