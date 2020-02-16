Rita Ora, Jameela Jamil & Love Island Stars Pay Tribute to Caroline Flack After Her Death

View this post on Instagram
Caroline you were a true light to everyone you met I can still hear you laugh right now, everyone knew it’s was your laugh! Oh here’s Flackie! I was blessed to call you a friend. I hope your death is not in vain and a lesson is learnt today. Let’s put a stop to public humiliation, shaming and bullying from the media. Let’s stop targeting young people. Let’s stand together and use social media more responsibly. Let’s think before we type. Please look around you to see which of your friends/family needs support. Lots of love to Caroline Flack and her family and friends during this tragic time.❤️
I’m trying to find the words but I can’t 💔 pic.twitter.com/FY3ppLzqsA— Laura Whitmore (@thewhitmore) February 15, 2020
This is going to hurt forever 💔 pic.twitter.com/EJBLuBY5g4— Amber Davies (@Amber_Davies7) February 15, 2020
Caroline Flack❤️ you supported me always, you were so kind to me & my family, I will never forget that. I spoke to you, and gave my support during the recent media intrusion. The media & trolls are killing people. Please THINK before you speak. 😢😢😢😢— Zara Holland (@zaraholland11) February 15, 2020
It was only a matter of time before the media and a prolonged social media dogpile, hers lasted for MONTHS, pushed someone completely over the edge. Rest In Peace Caroline Flack. This is fucking horrendous. 💔— Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) February 15, 2020
#rip Caroline Flack. This is the effect of online and print bullying. This is what dehumanizing and hounding people leads to. As a society we need to find our compassion and empathy. We don’t know what other people are going through as they almost always present an ‘ok’ front.— James Blake (@jamesblake) February 15, 2020
“In a world where we can be anything, be kind” - Caroline Flack. RIP x— Tom Felton (@TomFelton) February 16, 2020
Words are way more powerful than you think... never forgot to tell your loved ones that you love them. What a special person @carolineflack1 was. She lit up every room because she shined so brightly. To say I’m… https://t.co/UMXVAbZwkD— Kelly! (@KellyOsbourne) February 15, 2020