Former Love Island Host Caroline Flack Is Dead At 40

Caroline Flack, the former host of the U.K.’s Love Island, has died, her family has confirmed. She was 40.
“We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February," her family said in a statement to the Press Association, per The Hollywood Reporter. "We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."
Flack began her career as an actress for the British sketch show Bo' Selecta! and presented various shows for the network ITV in the following years, including I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! NOW! and The Xtra Factor. She was crowned winner of Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 and began presenting the popular dating reality show Love Island in 2015.
She stepped down from Love Island in December 2019 after she was charged with assault by beating in a domestic incident at her home. Flack and her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, had denied reports she had hit him with a lamp, according to HuffPost U.K.
Flack pleaded not guilty and was released on bail but forbidden from contacting Burton until the trial. On Friday, however, Burton attempted to contact her, reports The Guardian. She was due to appear in court on March 4.
Flack took her own life and was found in her east London apartment, a lawyer for the family confirmed to The Telegraph.
Flack was not the first person involved with Love Island to die by suicide. Contestants Sophie Gradon and Mile Thalassitis took their own lives in 2018 and 2019, respectively, after appearing on the show. Thalassitis’ death prompted ITV to have Love Island’s medical support independently reviewed, according to the BBC.
Laura Whitmore, who replaced Flack as Love Island’s host, paid tribute to her on Twitter. “I’m trying to find the words but I can’t,” she wrote alongside a photo of the pair together and a poem.
I’m trying to find the words but I can’t 💔 pic.twitter.com/FY3ppLzqsA— Laura Whitmore (@thewhitmore) February 15, 2020
Jameela Jamil also mourned Flack on Twitter, referencing tabloid headlines about the former host.
It was only a matter of time before the media and a prolonged social media dogpile, hers lasted for MONTHS, pushed someone completely over the edge. Rest In Peace Caroline Flack. This is fucking horrendous. 💔— Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) February 15, 2020
In a statement to Refinery29, a spokesperson for ITV said, “Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.”
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
