Caroline Flack’s Boyfriend Shares Emotional Insta Post Following Her Death

Former Love Island host Caroline Flack’s boyfriend, Lewis Burton, posted an emotional tribute to his late girlfriend on Instagram the day after she died by suicide.
“My heart is broken,” Burton wrote in a caption alongside a photo of the two on vacation together. “We had something so special. I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking.”
The couple first got together in the summer of 2019. In December 2019, police were called to the home the Flack and Burton shared for a domestic violence incident. Flack was arrested for allegedly assaulting Burton and hitting him over the head with a lamp, though both she and Burton denied the portrayal of the incident.
Flack pleaded not guilty, but conditions of her bail required Flack to not contact Burton prior to the trial, reports BBC. Burton’s Instagram post alludes to this when he mentions that he was not allowed to be with her at the time. The couple remained an item and on multiple occasions, Lewis supported Flack via his social media accounts, saying that she didn’t have a violent nature. “She is fucking harmless and the most amazing person I have ever met,” he previously said on his Instagram Story, reports HuffPost. On Friday, Burton attempted to contact Flack, according to The Guardian.
Burton’s Instagram tribute to Flack continued, “I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday. “I love you with all my heart.”
Immediately following the assault charges, it was announced that Flack would not be returning to her role as host of the hit British reality show Love Island, which she had presented since its reboot in 2015.
Flack’s management released a statement on February 15 mentioning the charges following the news of her passing, saying, “The Crown Prosecution Service pursued this when they knew not only how very vulnerable Caroline was but also that the alleged victim did not support the prosecution and had disputed the CPS version of events.” Flack was due to stand trial in March.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
