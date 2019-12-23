Ex-Love Island Host Caroline Flack Denies She Hit Boyfriend With A Lamp

The alleged altercation took place after Flack found texts on her boyfriend's phone that led her to believe he was cheating, according to prosecutor Katie Weiss. "He said he had been asleep and was hit over the head by Caroline with a lamp, causing a visible cut to his head," Weiss said, per the BBC. "She had also smashed a glass and she had sustained an injury." Weiss claimed that Burton was "almost begging the operator to send help" and the police "likened the scene to a horror movie."